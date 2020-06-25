Cardi B’s Pleated Plaid Burberry Miniskirt & White-Hot Heels Have ‘Clueless’ Vibes

Cardi B took things back to the ’90s with her latest Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform last night, the hip-hop star posted a video of herself strutting around the backyard clad in a wool beret and pleated miniskirt, both in Burberry’s signature plaid. The skirt is available to shop on Farfetch.com for $990, while the beret is now sold out. Cardi teamed her skirt with a white turtleneck top.

For shoes, the “Bodak Yellow” hit maker reached for soaring white-hot heels. The pointed-toe pumps featured a slim stiletto heel, along with a low-cut topline and vamp, which is meant to flatter the foot and legs by creating the illusion of additional height. The pumps appeared to be Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. The style is available in the colorway chosen by Cardi on Bergdorfgoodman.com, with a $695 price tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Cardi’s pleated plaid miniskirt was reminiscent of the ensembles famously worn by Alicia Silverstone as Cher and Stacey Dash as Dionne in the 1995 cult classic “Clueless.” But “Love and Hip Hop” alum gave her look some more modern flair with a stiletto, rather than a mule or a Mary Jane, as well as by opting for a sleek white shirt on top.

Stacey Dash (L) and Alicia Silverstone as Dionne and Cher in the 1995 film “Clueless.” CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Cardi twinned in her Burberry plaid look with baby daughter Kulture. The 1-year-old sported a white long-sleeve T-shirt with her pleated plaid skirt, available from Farfetch.com for $170. She accessorized with a matching baseball cap, which sells for $185 on Farfetch’s site, as well as Velcro-strapped sneakers in the same check print ($260 from Farfetch.com).

Cardi has successfully parlayed her fame in the music space into several high-profile fashion deals. The “I Like It” hit maker has put out multiple collections with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova and recently partnered with the label to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 per hour while funds lasted) to individuals experiencing financial stress during the pandemic. Additionally, Cardi has been a Reebok ambassador since November 2018 and frequently appears in advertising for the brand.

