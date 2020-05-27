Cardi B Dresses Up Her Sleek Black Bikini With Invisible Stiletto Heels

Cardi B’s at-home ensembles are turning into the perfect blend of summer swimwear and stylish footwear.

After posing in a series of bathing suits and stilettos earlier in the week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revisited the combination to show off her strut in her foyer last night as she held to her black triangle bikini and slipped off her color-coordinating sarong wrap. She amped up the glam element of the outfit with a set of metallic hoop earrings as well as a matching chunky bracelet and glistening anklet.

The “Rhythm + Flow” judge accented her frame by layering in a pair of invisible heels with a gold elongated pointed toe.

The PVC footwear style resembles the Macy Mule silhouette from designer Jessica Rich, one Cardi B continuously frequents for shoes. The mules, designed exclusively for select Macy’s stores, includes a 4.5-inch metallic stiletto heel and retails for $200 at JessicaRich.com.

On top of her barely-there heels, the rapper also broke out a set of gold gladiator-style sandals earlier in the day Tuesday to team with the same black bikini. The shimmering shoes wrapped up the length of her legs and featuring a towering stiletto heel to tout.

Though her newest go-to outfit combination is bathing suits and heels, Cardi B has the ultimate hook up when it comes to athleisure and relaxed styles. The rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018 and has since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces; she also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova in the face of the current health crisis to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

For footwear just like Cardi B, check out these see-through styles.

To Buy: Tony Bianco Marley Mules, $173.

To Buy: BooHoo Pointed Toe Mules, $20 (was $50).

To Buy: Pleaser Platform Sandals, $40.

