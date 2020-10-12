Cardi B’s Birthday Outfit Includes a Pink String Bikini & the Tallest Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in a series of bold looks last night, including one of her most unexpected but frequented outfit combinations.

The “WAP” rapper loves to pair a bikini with surprisingly tall sandals and yesterday’s events were no exception; the musician shared a video of herself strutting in a neon pink string bikini with towering thin-strap white stilettos on her social media last night. She accented the look with a glittering anklet and a striped Hermès Birkin bag to tout.

Earlier in the evening, Cardi B debuted her more formal birthday outfit, a dramatic gold-bodice gown with a corset-inspired silhouette and draped white skirt from designer Lena Berisha.

The Grammy Award-winning artist also commemorated her birthday with the announcement of her first-ever footwear collection with Reebok. Cardi B has been a brand ambassador for the sportswear label since 2018 but has previously starred in campaigns for its signature styles and new collections.

Now, she is getting her own line of footwear to model for the brand, coming in the form of a Reebok Club C. The sneaker takes inspiration from streetwear styles with its high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole from dramatic flair. Coming in an off-white colorway with hits of black accents, the style is available in both adult and toddler sizing starting Oct. 13; adult pairs will retail for $100 whereas children’s style sells for $50 at Reebok.com.

Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion so the footwear collaboration falls in line with her typical standout style. She has the ultimate hook-up for sportswear, as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces before her new collection. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative. The rapper also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

