Cardi B Teams Her Invisible Bikini With Pink Hair & ‘Promiscuous’ Fashion Nova Sandals

Cardi B’s latest Instagram photo shoot features an invisible bikini and the highest heels.

Taking to Instagram last night, the hip-hop star sported a white bathing suit top with see-through straps, creating the illusion of a bare back. Her swim set also included a thong with a clear strap.

For footwear, Cardi selected sky-high sandals from Fashion Nova. Available in nude and red colorways, the Promiscuous Girl Heeled Sandals feature PVC straps, a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The shoes are available to purchase on the Fashion Nova website for $35.

Fashion Nova Promiscuous Girl Heeled Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper completed her ensemble with a pink wig, gold hoop earrings and a pink and red monogrammed handbag from Louis Vuitton. The bag matched Cardi’s eye-catching manicure, which she showed off in an earlier Instagram post.

“Dimelo shawtyyyy …Mix that Louis wit Fashionnova,” Cardi captioned her photo.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi has done a social media swimsuit shoot in recent weeks, but her Fashion Nova heels are the most affordable style she’s sported yet.

On May 26, the A-lister took to Instagram in a strappy black bikini and sarong-style cover-up. She completed the ensemble with PVC sandals from Jessica Rich, one of her go-to shoe designers. Called the Macy Mule, the silhouette chosen by Cardi features a slim stiletto heel and sells at a retail price of $200 at JessicaRich.com.

A day earlier, Cardi paired a strappy purple swimsuit from White Fox with soaring 7-inch platforms from Pleaser, one of Lady Gaga’s go-to labels. She also shared an image that week of herself sporting a neon green bikini with gold chain detailing, paired with sky-high blue and green ankle-strap sandals from Christian Louboutin.

It’s no surprise to see Cardi wearing Fashion Nova, as she has collaborated with the label on multiple accessibly priced apparel collections. In addition, the “I Like It” hit maker partnered with the label to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 per hour while funds lasted) to go toward individuals who were experiencing financial stress due to the pandemic. Cardi also has been a Reebok ambassador since November 2018 and frequently appears in advertising for the brand.

Below, shop more PVC sandals to get a similar look to Cardi’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Billini

To Buy: Billini Persia Sandal, $32 (was $64).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Women’s Camille Heeled Sandal, $61 (was $102).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Aserania High-Heeled Sandals, $65 (was $95).

