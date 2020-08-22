Cardi B Goes Bold & Barefoot To Do The Splits At a House Party

Cardi B loves her high heels, but she’s not afraid to toss them aside to put on a show. So she proved on Friday, when she posted a video of herself showing off some of her most impressive moves — while barefoot.

The music artist showcased her flexibility with her full split that proved to be a highlight for guests at the house party she hosted. As she showed off her dance moves, moving into the full split, a crowd of people can be seen and heard cheering around her.

In the short clip, the “WAP” star opted for a bright red coordinating sweat set. The two-piece ensemble featured a cropped long-sleeved hoodie top with zipper detailing down the front and a pair of fitted sweat shorts with front pocket details. The star also wore the casual set for another Instagram video she filmed at home.

Cardi may have been barefoot to perform the splits, but she’s been wearing plenty of heels this summer, most notably in the video for chart topping song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. One of the most memorable ensembles is Cardi’s full leopard look, which featured a custom Mugler thong bodysuit and coordinating Casadei pumps.

Kylie Jenner was styled in a similar ensemble for the cinematic creation. The 23-year-old wore a leopard bodysuit with a cut-out halter neckline and coordinated the sleek, sultry look with a pair of matching thigh-high boots, which featured a tall stiletto heel and pointed toe. Jenner seems to prefer thigh-highs this summer to make a bold fashion statement.

Get inspired by this song’s several iconic fashion moments and try out these bold-printed styles.