Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Coordinate in Cut-Off Shorts + Sneakers for Grocery Shopping

By Claudia Miller
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson made a quick grocery run yesterday, a necessity during California’s current stay-at-home orders.

The model was spotted wearing a protective face mask as she entered a local store, matching it to her “Purple Rain” tee and black cut-off shorts.

Cara Delevingne makes a grocery store run in Los Angeles, March 26.
CREDIT: MEGA
A closer look at Cara Delevingne’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Carnival Row” actress matched the theme of her shirt, featuring Prince, to the accents of her footwear; she laced up her Puma Cali sneakers with a set of ultraviolet laces. The special laces were released by the brand for International Woman’s Day with 1 euro ($1.11) donated to Women Win, an organization empowering girls and women through sports, for every pair bought.

Delevingne herself has been a Puma brand ambassador since 2016 and previously designed a collection in collaboration with the brand and Balmain in November 2019. Her Puma Cali sneakers yesterday are a classic choice; the pair is currently on sale for $40 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, half-off its original price of $80.

Puma Cali sneakers.
CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods
Buy: Puma Cali Sneakers $80 $40
Buy it

Joining Delevingne on the grocery run was Ashley Benson. The “Pretty Little Liars” alumna went for a laid-back look in a white tank top and cut-off jean shorts.

Cara Delevingne (L) and Ashley Benson post grocery shop, March 26.
CREDIT: MEGA

The 30-year-old added a pop of color with her bright orange and pink sunset-style ombré Converse sneakers.

