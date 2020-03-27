Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Coordinate in Cut-Off Shorts + Sneakers for Grocery Shopping

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson made a quick grocery run yesterday, a necessity during California’s current stay-at-home orders.

The model was spotted wearing a protective face mask as she entered a local store, matching it to her “Purple Rain” tee and black cut-off shorts.

Cara Delevingne makes a grocery store run in Los Angeles, March 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Cara Delevingne’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Carnival Row” actress matched the theme of her shirt, featuring Prince, to the accents of her footwear; she laced up her Puma Cali sneakers with a set of ultraviolet laces. The special laces were released by the brand for International Woman’s Day with 1 euro ($1.11) donated to Women Win, an organization empowering girls and women through sports, for every pair bought.

Delevingne herself has been a Puma brand ambassador since 2016 and previously designed a collection in collaboration with the brand and Balmain in November 2019. Her Puma Cali sneakers yesterday are a classic choice; the pair is currently on sale for $40 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, half-off its original price of $80.

Puma Cali sneakers. CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods

Joining Delevingne on the grocery run was Ashley Benson. The “Pretty Little Liars” alumna went for a laid-back look in a white tank top and cut-off jean shorts.

Cara Delevingne (L) and Ashley Benson post grocery shop, March 26. CREDIT: MEGA

The 30-year-old added a pop of color with her bright orange and pink sunset-style ombré Converse sneakers.

Check out out similar picks available now.

Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $80

Veja Esplar sneakers. CREDIT: Saks

To Buy: Veja Esplar Sneakers, $120.

Reebok Princess sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Princess Sneakers, $30 was $40

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

