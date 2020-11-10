Candice Swanepoel Takes Us Back to the ‘90s In a Floral Mini Dress & Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Candice Swanepoel transported us back to the 1990s with her chic off-duty look in the sunny Miami weather.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out in the southern Florida city on Monday, showing off a chic and summery look. Her outfit included a floral mini sundress accented with retro-inspired blue square-frame shades.

Candice Swanepoel steps out and about in Miami, Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Candice Swanepoel’s Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Swanepoel slipped on a pair of Nike tube socks — available for $6 at Nike.com — worn under classic combat boots. Coming from Dr. Martens, the brand’s signature 1460 silhouette features a lace-up design with durable leather uppers; the style comes set atop an exposed stitched midsole and a treaded outsole with an air-cushioned finish for comfortability.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Swanepoel’s pair, in particular, retails for $150 and can be found at DrMartens.com.

From her bout walking Victoria’s Secret runways to her days on design catwalks, Candice Swanepoel’s style remains as chic as ever. The model previously starred in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Givenchy, Versace, Tom Ford and more major brands. She also founded her own dancewear brand, Tropic Of C, a sustainable and charitable label providing separates made from eco-conscious materials.

