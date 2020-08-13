Camila Mendes Takes ‘Riverdale’ Road Trip in Pink Converse & Overalls

Camila Mendes brought a pop of color to her road trip outfit. The “Riverdale” actress was spotted posing next to a Winnebago with co-star Madelaine Petsch on Instagram this week.

Mendes surprised Petsch with an early 26th birthday celebration with a California road trip adventure. And for the occasion, the duo dressed comfortably chic. For Mendes’ ensemble, she wore dark denim overalls with a white tee and a pair of pink Converse sneakers. Petsch, meanwhile, opted for jeans, a white tank and black combat boots.



“Riverdale” stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch gear up for a California road trip. CREDIT: Courtesy of Camila Mendes & Outdoorsy

The “Riverdale” stars’ road trip, which was provided by Outdoorsy.com, started at Escondido Falls in Malibu, Calif., and they continued up the coast with stops in Big Sur and the California Redwoods.

When the girls are not road-tripping in casual looks around the U.S., you can find them on the red carpet in fierce fashion. And though it may be some time before we see them make their press rounds for their CW hit show “Riverdale” again, it doesn’t hurt to look back on some of their statement-making style moments.

Pesch, for instance, wowed in a intricate, green velvet dress by Elie Saab for the Oscars Vanity Fair party earlier this year. The belted gown was embroidered and adorned with feathers, which she paired with sky-high platform stilettos in metallic gold.

Mendes is also a known fashion lover. The actress made her rounds during Milan Fashion Week in February just before the world changed and forced everyone to shelter-in-place inside their homes. In Milan, Mendes was spotted at the Ferragamo show wearing the luxury label and pair of Ferragamo’s Viva pumps. The shoes, designed by creative director Paul Andrew, were detailed with an oversized bow and teardrop shaped heel.



