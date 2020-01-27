Camila Cabello Wears a Gothic Versace Gown & $2M Necklace at the 2020 Grammys

Camila Cabello went for a vampy look on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards tonight, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The pop star sported a black Atelier Versace dress. The gown consisted of two parts: a strapless minidress with large Swarovski crystals that was crafted from woven leather and a sculptural overskirt made from sheer fabric that was hand-embroidered with Barocco motifs.

Camila Cabello in Atelier Versace at the 2020 Grammys. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The former Fifth Harmony member completed her look with soaring black platform sandals and nearly 100 carats of diamonds from Le Vian. The jewels included a $2 million diamond collar necklace with a total carat weight of 64.

The A-lister walked the red carpet solo, but boyfriend Shawn Mendes was also in attendance. While Cabello opted for a gotchic look in all black, Mendes went for a decidedly brighter ensemble. The “Lost in Japan” singer wore a raspberry-colored Saint Laurent pantsuit with shiny black shoes.

Shawn Mendes in Saint Laurent at the Grammys. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mendes and Cabello are nominated together tonight for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their duet, “Señorita,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The couple are performing together onstage tonight, part of a star-studded lineup that also includes Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Ariana Grande, among others.

