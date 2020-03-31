Sign up for our newsletter today!

Camila Cabello Puts Her Spin on the Thong Sandal Trend for a Walk in Miami With Shawn Mendes

By Claudia Miller
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are finding a way to get fresh air amidst the current health crisis.

The couple stepped out today in Miami, wearing relaxed ensembles as they took a stroll around the city. Mendes showed off his arm tattoos in a white tank, which he teamed with light gray Nike shorts. Meanwhile, Cabello went boho-chic in a crochet-knit blue halter top which she teamed with a slouchy black cardigan and patterned bell-bottom pants.

camila cabello, crop top, patterned pants, shawn mendes, walk, miami, thong sandal, slides, nike
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News
camila cabello, shawn mendes, walk, miami, thong sandal, slides, nike
A closer look at Camila Cabello (L) and Shawn Mendes’ sandals.
CREDIT: Splash New

On their feet, the duo twinned in casual sandal styles. The “My Oh My” songstress walked in blue thong-toe flip-flops that peeped out from under the hem of her pants. Mendes selected Nike Benassi slides. The sandals feature a textured sole and an embossed logo strap; similar slides are available to shop for $30 on Farfetch.com.

camila cabello, shawn mendes, walk, miami, thong sandal, slides, nike
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News
nike slides, black, nike, benassi
CREDIT: Farfetch.com
Buy: Nike Benassi Slides $30
Buy it

The couple performed for Elton John’s at-home iHeartConcert special that premiered on Fox on Sunday night. The show raised donations for both Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation to help their efforts during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Below, we’ve rounded up some affordable thong-toe sandals that echo Camila Cabello’s choice of walking shoe. Shop the styles below, with prices maxing out at under $50.

Havaianas, flip flops, blue
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Havaianas Flip Flops, $26.

roxy, flip flops, blue
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Roxy Antilles Sandals, $21 was $24.

crocs, flip flop, blue
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Crocs Fit Flop, $41.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more stars pull off the thong sandal trend.

