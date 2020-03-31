Camila Cabello Puts Her Spin on the Thong Sandal Trend for a Walk in Miami With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are finding a way to get fresh air amidst the current health crisis.

The couple stepped out today in Miami, wearing relaxed ensembles as they took a stroll around the city. Mendes showed off his arm tattoos in a white tank, which he teamed with light gray Nike shorts. Meanwhile, Cabello went boho-chic in a crochet-knit blue halter top which she teamed with a slouchy black cardigan and patterned bell-bottom pants.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Camila Cabello (L) and Shawn Mendes’ sandals. CREDIT: Splash New

On their feet, the duo twinned in casual sandal styles. The “My Oh My” songstress walked in blue thong-toe flip-flops that peeped out from under the hem of her pants. Mendes selected Nike Benassi slides. The sandals feature a textured sole and an embossed logo strap; similar slides are available to shop for $30 on Farfetch.com.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

CREDIT: Farfetch.com

The couple performed for Elton John’s at-home iHeartConcert special that premiered on Fox on Sunday night. The show raised donations for both Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation to help their efforts during the global coronavirus pandemic.

