Camila Cabello Gets out the Vote in High-Rise Leggings With Chunky-Sole Sneakers

Camila Cabello is doing her part to help get out the vote by encouraging her millions of social media follows to return their absentee ballots.

The “Seniorita” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to promote Return Your Ballot Day in a chic athleisure look; the ensemble paired together a black sports bra with classic high-waisted leggings as well as a “Vote” face mask to finish off the look.

Cabello wrote in her caption: “Whether you’re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!!”

On her feet, the musician opted for a trending silhouette with all-black, sock-style uppers and a chunky white midsole to contrast. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Tracee Ellis Ross and more love a stylish sneaker with a lifted sole, with brands like The Kooples, Ash and Naked Wolfe offering their own takes on the trend.

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Havana” songstress tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels.

