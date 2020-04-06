Camila Cabello Relaxes in ’90s-Style Platform Slides During Quarantine With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are passing time during quarantine the best way they know how: with music.

Mendes shared a shot of Cabello yesterday relaxing on a hammock-style swing as they keep it homebound in Miami. With a small guitar in hand, the “Havana” singer strummed a few chords in a slouchy gray cardigan, black tank top and patterned black bell-bottom pants.

She protected the soles of her feet from the stone-covered ground in a set of ’90s-style platform sandals. The retro slides are one of many footwear styles that returned to the scene in 2019 along with square-toe sandals amongst a revitalization of decade-old trends that is continuing into spring ’20.

Shawn Mendes’ Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

Cabello recently went for another throwback footwear trend on a walk with Mendes. While the “Stitches” singer chose a white tank with Nike shorts and slides, the former Fifth Harmony member styled a crochet top and patterned pants with blue thong-toe sandals.

The couple is currently quarantining together in Miami, spending their time cooking, singing and meditating to stay centered during these uncertain times.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll in Miami, March 31. CREDIT: Splash News

