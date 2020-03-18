Camila Cabello Has a Stylish Meditation in Galaxy Leggings and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas Sneakers

Camila Cabello emphasized the importance of meditation and self-reflection for your emotional well-being.
The “Seniorita” singer took to Instagram to share with her 48.4 million followers that she has taken up meditation to help with anxiety and stress. She also proved you can meditate in any outfit or setting that you want as she sat cross-legged on a wooden outdoor chair; she went athleisure chic in a black sports bra and striped galaxy style blue and pink leggings.
On her feet, she chose Adidas Nite Joggers from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collaboration. From the collection that released on Jan. 18, the shoes feature mixed neutral tones atop a chunky Boost midsole; the style is tied together with a maroon back lacing system and drawcord neon orange front laces. The pair sold originally for $160, but they are available for resale at StockX from $153 to $310 and on Farfetch.com for $305.
meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human. not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself. In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I’d like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. Or just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention. Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.” Repeat until you really feel it in your heart ❤️- love you guys, please stay safe !
Ahead of the collab’s launch in January, Beyoncé gifted a few of her famous friends with an early look at the line. The lucky stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B, received a bright orange box filled with her brand’s new footwear and apparel.
While Cabello’s sneakers are sold out, check out similar colorways of the style that are still available — and even on sale.
To Buy: Adidas Nite Joggers “Shock Red,” $91 was $130
To Buy: Adidas Nite Joggers “Ice Mint,” $78 was $130
To Buy: Adidas Nite Joggers “Icy Pink,” $78 was $130
