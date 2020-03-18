Camila Cabello Has a Stylish Meditation in Galaxy Leggings and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas Sneakers

Camila Cabello emphasized the importance of meditation and self-reflection for your emotional well-being.

The “Seniorita” singer took to Instagram to share with her 48.4 million followers that she has taken up meditation to help with anxiety and stress. She also proved you can meditate in any outfit or setting that you want as she sat cross-legged on a wooden outdoor chair; she went athleisure chic in a black sports bra and striped galaxy style blue and pink leggings.

On her feet, she chose Adidas Nite Joggers from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collaboration. From the collection that released on Jan. 18, the shoes feature mixed neutral tones atop a chunky Boost midsole; the style is tied together with a maroon back lacing system and drawcord neon orange front laces. The pair sold originally for $160, but they are available for resale at StockX from $153 to $310 and on Farfetch.com for $305.

Ahead of the collab’s launch in January, Beyoncé gifted a few of her famous friends with an early look at the line. The lucky stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B, received a bright orange box filled with her brand’s new footwear and apparel.

Camila Cabello herself starred in her first campaign for Skechers in 2017, the same year she also starred in her debut campaign for Guess and became an ambassador for L’Oreal.

While Cabello’s sneakers are sold out, check out similar colorways of the style that are still available — and even on sale.

