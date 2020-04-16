Camila Cabello Plays Basketball in an Unconventional Cropped Top and Mini Skirt + $50 Converse Sneakers

Camila Cabello decided to swap her comfy pants and thong sandals for a more dressed-up look yesterday in Miami.

The “Seniorita” singer layered a lace-collared black cropped top and a plaid-paneled mini skirt over semi-sheer black tights with built-in opaque thigh-high socks. She wore the ensemble to play basketball in the driveway with her dad.

As seen in her Instagram Stories, Cabello protected her feet in slip-on low-top sneakers. The white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star slip-on is a laceless take on the brand’s classic silhouette and retails for $50 at Converse.com.

The 23-year-old explained in a post on Instagram that she “decided to dress up today cuz unless I’m working I rarely dress up and it’s fun to feel cute for yourself.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Throughout her time in quarantine, Cabello has been staying centered by taking up meditation as well as by going on walks with her beau, Shawn Mendes. She also will be making an appearance along with Mendes on Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together at Home” special on April 18.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll in Miami, March 31. CREDIT: Splash News

Shop these similar slip-on sneakers that are perfect for a quick outdoor excursion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Keds Champion Slip-On, $39 (was $45).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Blowfish Malibu Play Sneakers, $28 (was $39).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vans Slip-On Core Classic, $50.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Camila Cabello’s affordable shoe style.