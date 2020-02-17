Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell and More Hit the Front Row at the Burberry

Cate Blanchett arrives at the Burberry fall '20 show.

Some of the world’s most famous faces were spotted attending Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry fall 2020 show today during London Fashion Week.

Cate Blanchett, for one, hit the front row in a sleek all-black look from head to toe. The 50-year-old Aussie actress wore a semi-sheer black turtleneck underneath a black knee-length coat featuring a chain waist detail, classic black trousers and a pair of leather pointy-toed pumps.

Cate Blanchett wearing an all-black outfit at the Burberry fall 2020 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, supermodel Naomi Campbell, who hit the runway in athletic wear for Tommy Hilfiger’s show yesterday, was snapped arriving in a clear PVC trench coat with black and white trim. The 49-year-old also wore black pants and showed off a red pedicure in black leather peep-toe high heel booties.

Naomi Campbell outside the Burberry fall 2020 show on Feb 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fellow model Winnie Harlow posed for photographs before the show sporting a bold look consisting of a creamy off-the-shoulder top and high-waisted pants in the same tone featuring tan leather from the upper thigh down. The 25-year-old also wore pointy tan leather lace-up booties with a unique-shaped heel.

Winnie Harlow sporting a bold look in the front row at Burberry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to check out the full Burberry fall 2020 collection.

