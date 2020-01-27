BTS Coordinates in Cool Coats From This ‘It’ Brand at the 2020 Grammy Awards

K-pop fans are going gaga over BTS’ 2020 Grammy Awards outfits.

The septet — consisting of members RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Suga — arrived in stylish ensembles complete with cool outerwear at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The boys’ looks were from an “It” brand, Bottega Veneta. Their coats came in a mix of neutral colorways, including tan, black, cream and gray, as well as different textures; some wore trench coats while others opted for overcoats.

(L-R): RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope of BTS at the Grammys. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

BTS’ shoes were also coordinated: All seven boys opted for black shoes that appeared to be fabricated from leather. Some chose round toes, while others sought out trend-forward square toed silhouettes.

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, the group opted for all-black ensembles with shiny shoes. They wore sleek tuxedos, bringing some slight variety to their outfits with some wearing bowties and others going tie-free.

BTS hits the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet in coordinated looks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

BTS is slated to perform “Old Town Road” at the show tonight, alongside a slew of major stars including Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo. Other scheduled performers include the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. Alicia Keys, who has herself won 15 Grammys, is hosting this year’s show.

