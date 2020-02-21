BTS Appears On the Today Show In An Array of Sleek Black Footwear

K-pop hit sensation BTS made an appearance on the “Today Show” this morning, showing off their individualized style.

All seven members — Suga, Jin, V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope — wore dark tailored pants, maintaining a cohesive look on stage. While a few members stayed sleek in layered black tailored ensembles, J-Hope stood out in a white denim jacket and turtleneck combination, Jimin opted for a brown varsity-style bomber jacket and RM sported an orange-accented plaid coat.

Members of K-pop band BTS at the “Today Show” in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at members of BTS’ shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Though the entire band went with versions of black shoes, Jungkook wore a familiar-looking pair; a Prada chunky-soled boot featuring a thickened rubber sole with bolded textured elements and a lace-up front. Similar silhouettes from the brand retail for $1,200.

Other members chose a variety of takes on a black leather style; there was a round-toe pair with a stacked heel, a lace-up derby shoe, a slip-on boot with a lighter-toned heel and even a lace-up oxford style with an on-trend square toe and chunky sole.

Today, the band dropped their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” and also released a music video for their new single, “On,” all while sitting and talking on the hosts of the American morning show.

