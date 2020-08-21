BTS Goes Retro in Timberland, Gucci & More Looks For the Fashion-Forward ‘Dynamite’ Music Video

BTS is back with another fashion-heavy music video. The K-Pop band released their first entirely English song, “Dynamite,” on Friday, and the accompanying music video’s visuals will take you back to the ’90s.

Kangol hats. Timberland boots. Oversized outfits. (And like any great boy band music video) dance choreography. The “Dynamite” video has plenty of nostalgia that will make you reminisce about the days of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. But, it’s safe to say that BTS’ outfits are certainly more elevated in 2020.

In the first scene, for instance, BTS band member Jungkook is wearing a denim on denim look from Louis Vuitton paired with a white tee and classic 6-inch Premium Timberland boots.



Another nod to the ’90s comes in the form of Nike’s Tune Squad jersey from “Space Jam,” which is seen on Suga. He updated the look with a Louis Vuitton baseball shirt, which he wore unbuttoned with matching pants.

Watch on FN

In another scene, BTS goes retro in ’70-inspired looks featuring their go-to brand Gucci. Nearly all members are decked out in the label, wearing Gucci vests, wide-collared shirts, flared pants, suits and loafers.

Other brands worn in the “Dynamite” video include Lanvin, Obey, Jacquemus and Saint Laurent. Watch below:

Off screen, BTS also wears Fila on many occasions as the group partnered with the athletic label in October 2019. They made their Fila ad campaign debut in January 2020, and in July Fila launched the Voyager Collection, a special-edition capsule represented by BTS.

Initially launched in South Korea earlier this year, the capsule included a selection of apparel and accessories emblazoned with galaxy-inspired motifs, such as star signs as well as constellations. To pay homage to BTS, purple is the primary color featured in the range, with black and white serving as complementary hues. Additional design elements included a “V” logo, meant to stand for “Voyager,” as well as Fila logo hits

Prior to working with the Seoul-based company, BTS was partnered with Puma for five years. In its role with the German sportswear behemoth, BTS created signature product, as well as appeared in marketing campaigns.