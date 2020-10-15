BTS Color Coordinates in Red Suits for Billboard Music Awards Performance

BTS was red hot at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Wearing color-coordinated designer suits, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM took the stage from afar at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea to perform their hit song “Dynamite” for the show on Wednesday night.

While it looked as if their looks identically matched, all of their suits were differentiated with style twists. For instance, Junkook styled his suit with a straight black tie, white shirt and wide-legged pants.

The K-Pop band members also paired their red suits were with black Cuban heeled-shoes.

"Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight… so watch @BTS_twt bring the fire and set the night alight! #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/RQtUkNe5PL — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

Last year, the global artists hit the red carpet for the BBMAs in Las Vegas also sporting suits. Some wore classic tailored black-and-white ensembles, and there were pops of polka dots, pinstripes and mixed patterns as well.

In 2018, BTS kept is somewhat casual for the event. All wore head-to-toe Gucci looks varied from navy blue suits with polo shirts, seen on members V and Jungkook, to Jin’s three-piece suit. The other members, Suga, RM, Jimin and J-Hope, went with ensembles featuring jeans and button-down shirts. BTS’ shoe game was on point for the occasion, too. More than half of the band went with Gucci’s classic white sneakers. Meanwhile, RM and Jimin opted for loafers. Suga may have won statement shoe of the night, wearing Gucci’s houndstooth, flower-adorned loafer.

As for their 2020 Billboard Music Awards style, their outfits certainly took cues from their “Dynamite” music video, where BTS went retro in ’70-inspired looks featuring their go-to brand Gucci. Nearly all members are decked out in the label, wearing Gucci vests, wide-collared shirts, flared pants, suits and loafers.

Tonight, the group took home the Top Social Artist honor, which is a fan-voted category, for the fourth consecutive year.

See more style on stage at the Billboard Music Awards.