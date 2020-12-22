Brooke Shields Shows Us How to Bundle Up in a Shearling Coat, Jeans and These Cult-Status Clogs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields’ latest winter look is cozy and chic down to her cult-status clogs.

The actress showed off her winter style bundled up in a short shearling coat, a gray T-shirt and a Louis Vuitton monogram Cartouchiere 26 crossbody bag. For her New York outing yesterday, the “Blue Lagoon star” wore boot cut jeans that flared at the ankle to show off her handmade suede heeled clogs from No. 6.

Brooke Shields out and about on Dec. 21, 2020. CREDIT: Splash

The honey-colored clogs are from a New York-based boutique is known for its artisanal footwear. No. 6 clogs garner quite a following with the fashion-forward crowd, especially among stylish moms.

CREDIT: Courtesy of No. 6

Watch on FN

To buy: No.6 5″ Pull On Shearling Clog Boot on Mid Heel in Honey Aviator, $390; No6store.com.

Handmade in the United States, these shearling-lined booties feature a water-repellant sheepskin and a cow leather upper. The pull tabs make this shoe easy to put on, while the 2.5-inch heel and 1-inch platform give an extra boost of height.

The brand is among the handful of companies that continue to manufacture in the U.S. It is also notably female-founded. Karin Bereson, the owner and designer, started No. 6 in 2005 and since has created one of the most coveted clog brands on the market.

Shearling-lined clogs in general are a must-have shoe style for winter. The comfortable but elevated boot provides warmth while keeping your feet elevated above the elements of slush and snow.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Dansko Bettie clog, $190; Zappos.com.

Shields, who was also recently spotted in Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly clogs in November, continues to favor the cozy footwear option and it comes as no surprise.

Brooke Shields steps out and about in New York, Nov. 17. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

A closer view of Brooke Shields’ clogs. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

The gray wool pair features a brown cork footbed accented with a subtle print rim. The slip-on shoe is perfect as a house slipper or for a quick trip to the store thanks to its rubber bottom.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Haflinger unisex-adult GZ Classic Grizzly Clog, $125; Amazon.com.

Needing some more slipper inspo? Click through our gallery of From the Archives: Slippers Through the Years.