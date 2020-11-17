Brooke Shields Takes a Time Machine to the Early 2000s in Clogs & Bootcut Jeans

Brooke Shields channeled a slew of throwback trends for her Big Apple outing today.

The “Blue Lagoon” star stepped out in Manhattan this afternoon and embraced the dropping temperatures in a chic fall-ready ensemble. The outfit included a green tie-waist jacket along with a knit sweater and an early 2000s favorite, bootcut jeans. The vintage-inspired pair came accented with a black puffy crossbody bag and Sheilds’ choice of a light face ribbed mask.

Brooke Shields steps out and about in New York, Nov. 17. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

The retro-style pieces of her look didn’t stop at Shields’ jeans, either. The actress opted for a disputed trend again from the early to mid-2000s with her selection of fuzzy clogs. The gray wool felt pair came atop a brown cork footbed with an easy-to-wear slip-on silhouette. Accented with a subtle print rim, the design bears a strong resemblance to Haflinger’s GZ Classic Grizzly clogs.

Shields’ gray colorway can be found at Zappos and retails for $125.

Brooke Shields steps out and about in New York, Nov. 17. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

A closer view of Brooke Shields’ clogs. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Clogs, like “ugly” sandals and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall.

As for Brooke Shields herself, clogs are just one of the many footwear styles in her everyday rotation. The “Pretty Baby” star models everything from Nike sneakers and On running shoes to Birkenstock sandals and Frances Valentine slingbacks. In the fashion world, Shields also earned a name for herself with her series of advertisements and campaigns for Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Jeans.

Inspired by Brooke Shields’ look? Click through the gallery to discover more of the biggest trends and style stars from the 2000s.