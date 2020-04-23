Britney Spears Shows How to Style Shorts With Soaring Sandals for Summer

Britney Spears is giving us major summer fashion inspiration with her latest Instagram post.

On the photo-sharing platform yesterday, the 38-year-old pop star shared a throwback image for Earth Day 2020 of herself posing in front of floral arches.

“Reposting for #EarthDay …. so blessed to live here ✨🌸🌳💗🌸🌸 !!!!!!!!,” Spears captioned her post.

In the image, the “Womanizer” hit maker sports a sleeveless gray turtleneck blouse with white shorts. For footwear, Spears wears a pair of soaring brown platform sandals with an ankle strap and chunky heel. The “Mickey Mouse Club” alum accessorized with sunglasses and a watch.

Platform shoes have been trending since the fall ’19 season, with top shoe designers such as Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti putting their takes on the height-boosting silhouette. The ultra-tall style has quickly become a favorite for stars both on the red carpets and on the streets. Spears was an early adopter of the trend, which has also found its way onto the feet of A-listers such as Jessica Alba, Rita Ora and Sofia Vergara.

While it’s uncertain what label Spears’ platforms came from, the Grammy Award winner has some affordable brands in her wardrobe. Her closet includes Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. For her rare red carpet appearances, the “Princess of Pop” generally selects designer footwear, choosing silhouettes from top brands such as Louboutin, Zanotti and Le Silla.

