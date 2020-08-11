Britney Spears Teams a Crop Top Wiith Low-Rise Shorts & Trending ‘Ugly’ Sandals for a Bike Ride

Britney Spears headed out for a beachside bike ride today in this trending footwear silhouette.

The “Toxic” singer joined her beau for a cycling excursion alongside the Californian coastline this afternoon, staying summery in a red floral crop top and a gray take on her favorite low-rise khaki shorts.

For her bike riding footwear of choice, Spears broke out her take on the “ugly” sandal trend in a tan double-strap silhouette with gold metallic accents and a lifted footbed. Considered traditionally “ugly” in the world of fashion, the singer’s sandals added her a growing list of stars — including Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Chris Pine — who are trading out their chic footwear for more sport-style or orthopedic-inspired sandals from brands like Birkenstock, Teva, Prada and more.

In addition to platform sandals, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Watch on FN

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Womanizer” singer collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Click through the gallery to see even more of Britney Spears’ daring fashion moves over the years.