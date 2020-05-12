Britney Spears Works Up a Sweat in Sports Bra, Shorts + Sleek White Sneakers

Britney Spears is staying in shape during quarantine with the help of her boyfriend, trainer Sam Asghari.

On Instagram yesterday, Spears shared a video of herself working out at home alongside Asghari. In the clip, the “Circus” singer wore a red ruffled sports bra and black gym shorts. For shoes, Spears selected all-white sneakers, which she matched to her socks.

Meanwhile, Asghari went shirtless in dark gym sports and black sports.

“Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with 💪 !!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home 💪🌸🌹 couples that workout together stay together 😉 !!!!!” Spears captioned her Instagram post. The video was viewed nearly 2 million times with 18 hours of being posted and had received over 255,000 likes.

When it comes to her personal style, Spears can often be found in accessibly priced shoes, including Birkenstock Arizona sandals and Steve Madden platform sandals. Hoka One One and Asics are among her favorite sneaker brands for workouts. For instance, the Princess of Pop shared a video to her Instagram account in April in which she sported a black bra top with patterned shorts and blue Asics sneakers. In the clip, Spears revealed that she had accidentally burnt down her home gym with candles.

For her rare red carpet appearances, the “Womanizer” hit maker typically can be found in soaring designer heels, from top labels such as Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Giuseppe Zanotti.

