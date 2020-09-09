Britney Spears Shows Off Her Handstand Skills in a Sports Bra, Shorts & Colorful Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears showed that her athleticism extends beyond impressive on-stage routines as she posed in a mix of handstands this week.

The “Womanizer” songstress took to her Instagram Stories last night to show off her handstand evolution, sharing two photos holding the difficult upside pose in athletic apparel. In one image, Spears opted for a red sports bra and white shorts matched to color-coordinating Adidas sneakers; similar pairs retail for $85 on the brand’s website.

Britney Spears shows off her handstand skills in a mix of athletic apparel and sneakers, Sept. 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

In a second photo, the singer showed another take on a handstand style in a yoga-inspired split-leg pose. For the acrobatic snap, Spears modeled a bright pink sports bra this go around, teamed with gray shorts and colorful Asics sneakers.

Related J-Lo's Chunky Sweater, Work Boots & Baggy Corduroy Pants Make Way for Fall Trends Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Make an Ice Cream Run in Looks Inspired by the 1990s & 2000s Emily Ratajkowski's Biker Shorts, Oversize Tee & Sneakers Master the Athleisure Trend

You can find similarly bright pairs from the brand on-sale for $100, originally retailing for $120, courtesy of Zappos.com.

Watch on FN

Britney Spears shows off her handstand skills in a mix of athletic apparel and sneakers, Sept. 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

When she isn’t in athletic apparel, the “Crossroads” star continuously frequents one outfit combination in particular. The looks team a crop top with low-rise shorts and some form of lifted sandal. The newest example of this ensemble came just last week as she danced her way through a video, modeling a floral top and white bottoms with brown chunky heels.

In addition to a mix of colorful sneakers, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Toxic” singer collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Britney Spears’ best style moments from decades past.