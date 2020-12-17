Britney Spears Takes a Hike in a Tied-Up Tee, Workout Shorts & Sturdy Kicks

Britney Spears headed to the great outdoors for a scenic hike this week in workout-ready style.

The “Womanizer” singer soaked up the sunshine as she worked up a sweat in a tied-up black T-shirt matched to low-rise white workout shorts and a white jacket tied around her waist. Keeping safe in a protective face mask, Spears also prepped for the hike in white crew socks and lace-up kicks.

As seen on Instagram yesterday, her shoes appeared to be a mix between a hiking shoe and a sneaker, providing a sturdy base as the musician took her “waterfall hike walking on pipelines.”

When it comes to everything from workouts to casual off-duty style, Spears still keeps her early 2000s affliction for a low-rise silhouette. In November, for example, the “Toxic” singer showed off her boxing skills in a pink sports bra and low-hitting yoga pants. She layered the flexible bottoms over pink-trimmed sneakers for a workout-ready base.

Then, in September, Spears proved her low for low-hitting style once more as she danced on Instagram to debut a blue floral colorway of her favorite off-the-shoulder crop top shirt along with a white version of her beloved low-rise shorts. She modeled the pieces in a runway-style video, walking back and forth into the frame as she added in a few of her best dance moves along the way.

A few of her steps gave a glimpse at her chunky brown sandals, set atop a block heel with securing straps across the toes and around the ankle.

In addition to platform sandals, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Gimme More” singer collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

