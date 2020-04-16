Britney Spears Dances in All-White Look With Hot Pants & Birkenstock Sandals

Britney Spears danced to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy” on Instagram yesterday — and in a comfy pair of shoes.

The 38-year-old singer did the monochrome trend in an all-white outfit. She teamed a floral-print cropped shirt with shorts that appeared to be fabricated from denim.

For shoes, the “Womanizer” hit maker went with sandals from a celebrity-favorite comfort brand: Birkenstock. She chose the brand’s classic Arizona, which features a contoured footbed with arch support and adjustable straps with a silver buckle closure. The affordable sandals are available for purchase at Nordstrom.com, selling for $100.

Spears accessorized with a black choker and wore her hair pulled into a long ponytail.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored 🙄. PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!” the A-lister captioned her post.

The pop star is a big fan of Birkenstock footwear, and she’s far from the only celebrity to give the brand a seal of approval. Emma Roberts, Julianne Hough, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba are just a few other stars who love the German company’s shoes.

Below, we’ve rounded up some more sandal styles to shop for a similar look to Spears’.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Rasheed Sandal, $43 to $60.

To Buy: Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Slide, $45.

To Buy: Reef Cushion Bounce Vista Hi Sandal, $55.

