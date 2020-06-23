Britney Spears Does Bold Beach Style in a Pink Leopard Bikini & Turquoise Birkenstocks

Britney Spears went for a bold look as she hit the beach alongside boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Taking to her Instagram page last night, the “Hold It Against Me” singer shared a series of images from her beach day. Embracing the animal-print trend, Spears was clad in a pink and leopard bikini.

For footwear, the “Princess of Pop” went with Birkenstock Arizona sandals in turquoise nubuck leather. The two-strap sandals feature a molded footbed, with a deep heel cup and interior arch supports. The shoes are currently unavailable to shop but previously retailed on Birkenstock.com for 75 pounds, or about $94.

Birkenstock Arizona in turquoise. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Meanwhile, Asghari went barefoot in dark swim trunks and a sleeveless T-shirt. Both Spears and Asghari opted for face masks to complete their beach-ready ensembles.

Spears is a big fan of Birkenstock footwear, a Germany-based brand known for its comfy sandals and eco-friendly styles. Birkenstock has won over fans young and old — plus, it picked up FN’s prestigious Brand of the Year honor twice, in 2013 and 2017 — and the “Sometimes” pop star far from the only celebrity to give the brand a seal of approval. Emma Roberts, Julianne Hough, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba are just a few other stars who love the company’s shoes.

What’s more, Birkenstock isn’t the only accessibly priced label in Spears’ closet. The Grammy Award winner’s wardrobe also includes Steve Madden platforms as well as Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. For her rare red carpet appearances, the mom of two generally gravitates toward designer footwear, choosing silhouettes from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla. Although she keeps a lower profile these days, Spears has had numerous deals in the fashion space in the past, including a 2010 co-branded collaboration with Candies. More recently, the A-lister in 2018 starred in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign.

