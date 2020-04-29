Britney Spears Works Out in a Sports Bra, Pookah Shells + Asics After Setting Her Gym on Fire

Britney Spears is back in action at her home gym after she accidentally caught in on fire.

The “Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram of her latest workout, but before starting, she told fans her home-gym routine went on hiatus for about six months because she burnt it down. “I had two candles and yeah, one thing led to another and I burnt it down,” explained the 38-year-old.

With two pieces of equipment left and a one-sided mirror, the pop star wasted no time in working up a sweat in a black strappy sports bra with rolled patterned athletic shorts and a fun touch of a pookah shell necklace. She gave the look a pop of color with her bright blue sneakers finished with neon orange laces from Asics.

The style resembles the brand’s GEL-Nimbus 21 silhouette and is on sale for $100, $50 off its original price of $150 at Asics.com.

Asics GEL-Nimbus 21 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

The running shoes make for ideal at-home workouts with cushioning FlyteFoam midsoles, rearfoot and forefoot GEL technology for shock absorption and the brand’s High Abrasion Rubber outsole for durability.

Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Click through the gallery to see more of Britney Spears’ iconic style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.