Britney Spears Styles a Floral Minidress for Fall With a Cardigan & Chunky Heels

Britney Spears joined her beau Sam Asghari for a weekend getaway in style.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the “Toxic” singer showed off her private jet-ready ensemble as she hopped aboard in a red floral mini dress; she styled the dress for fall with a cozy oversize gray sweater and matched the look to her go-to sandals.

Oftentimes paired with her favorite outfit combination of low-rise shorts and crop tops for summer, the chunky platform sandals also work well with cooler weather ensembles thanks to their trendy fall shade. The brown pair comes set atop a lifted toe with a securing strap around the ankle and block heel.

When she isn’t in her platform sneakers, the “Crossroads” star prefers athletic silhouettes to show off her impressive yoga and headstand skills. One of Spears’ top sneaker styles come from Adidas and resembles the Three Stripes’ Swift Run silhouette in a red hot colorway. The sneaker features a running-inspired form with smooth, lightweight uppers and breathable material. Topped off with supportive cushioning and contrasting details cross the heel counter and tongue, the sneaker retails for $85 at Adidas.com.

In addition to a mix of colorful sneakers, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Womanizer” singer collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Get a groove on with footwear inspired by Britney Spears’ chunky style thanks to these next alternative picks.

