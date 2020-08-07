Britney Spears’ Crop Top, Low-Rise Shorts & Platform Sandals Are Peak 2000s Style

Britney Spears is brightening her fans’ day as well as her own by trying on her new clothes for her almost 26 million Instagram followers.

The “Toxic” singer previewed new pieces from her closet on the social media platform last night, debuting an ensemble that looked straight out of the 2000s. The outfit matched an off-the-shoulder blue floral cropped blouse with a pair of the songstress’ favorite style of low-rise shorts in an all-white iteration.

On her feet, Spears made sure to include her go-to platform sandals; the faded brown pair features a block toe and a lifted front, all secured by an adjustable ankle strap and coordinating cross-foot strap.

About a week ago, Spears opted for similar footwear to model another new ensemble, this time deciding on a neon orange tank and a khaki colorway of her beloved shorts.

In addition to platform sandals, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Womanizer” singer collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

