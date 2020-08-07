Britney Spears’ Crop Top, Low-Rise Shorts & Platform Sandals Are Peak 2000s Style

Britney Spears is brightening her fans’ day as well as her own by trying on her new clothes for her almost 26 million Instagram followers.
The “Toxic” singer previewed new pieces from her closet on the social media platform last night, debuting an ensemble that looked straight out of the 2000s. The outfit matched an off-the-shoulder blue floral cropped blouse with a pair of the songstress’ favorite style of low-rise shorts in an all-white iteration.
On her feet, Spears made sure to include her go-to platform sandals; the faded brown pair features a block toe and a lifted front, all secured by an adjustable ankle strap and coordinating cross-foot strap.
I really like my new top !!!! CLOTHES 👒👛 make me happy 🤓🤓🤓!!!! Anyhow … while I’m on the subject of SHARING … I feel obliged to continue !!! I know we are all getting a little coo coo with what’s going on in the world 🙄🤷♀️ … It feels like I haven’t been to a spa 🧖♀️🧖♀️💅💅 in years so I decided to create one at my house 🏡 !!!! I bought an electrical mat that vibrates your body, neck, back, and legs …. it’s so cool !!!! Then I got honey 🍯, two of my favorite 🧴 lotions, coconut oil, and baby oil …. then I wrapped myself in aluminum foil and saran wrap 🙈 !!!! I did this for an hour it was so awesome 👏 and my skin was smoother than a baby’s ass 🤣🎂🙊 !!!! Ps 15 years ago I had an experience in New York where they had an overhead shower that would sprinkle your body with hot water and fruit … yes fruit was involved 🍇🍓🥝🍴!!!! You don’t even have to get up 🥞🥓☀️ …. you just close your eyes and relax ☘️🌛!!!! The antioxidants must have worked their magic because my skin felt great after 👯♀️!!!! I haven’t had an experience like that since then so if anybody out there knows where I can find a place like that again give me shout !!!! After coronavirus that’ll be the first place I go ⭐️💋👄🧚🏻♂️🌼🌷👑🐠🐣🦄🍦🍿🏹 !!!!
About a week ago, Spears opted for similar footwear to model another new ensemble, this time deciding on a neon orange tank and a khaki colorway of her beloved shorts.
I wonder what song I could write that would be ice cold 😉🧊 … just a thought 🤔✍️🤓😜 !!!! Ps … I know I look tan !!!! I’ve been spending lots of time at the pool soaking in the vitamin D ☀️ and I finally did my hair straight 💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️ !!!! Psss …. oops I edited it wrong … sorry about the end 😂🤷🏼♀️🤣 !!!!
In addition to platform sandals, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.
Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Womanizer” singer collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.
