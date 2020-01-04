Britney Spears Declares Yoga With Tennis Shoes a ‘New Thing’ for 2020

Britney Spears is already living up to her New Year’s resolutions.

The “Toxic” singer is a fan of sharing her fitness routines on social media and that doesn’t seem to be stopping in 2020. The 38-year-old shared a clip of herself doing acro yoga in her backyard in an unconventional workout ensemble. She wore a purple polka dot bikini and a pookah shell necklace, all-white sneakers with crew-cut white socks.

She joked about her ensemble in the caption of the post saying: “I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga it’s the new thing you know!!!!”

While sneakers are not typical for an indoor yoga class, Spears makes it work outdoors to protect her feet; some yogis also prefer specialized yoga socks to prevent slippage during classes while other prefer to be completely barefoot.

The video gained Spears comments of support including a few from celebrities like Jesse Tyler Ferguson who wrote: “Happy new year queen!”

“Jersey Shore” alum Snooki also showed love for the pop star, commenting: “Could i come?”

