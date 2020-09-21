French First Lady’s Skinny Jeans, Trench Coat & Booties Are Made for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Brigitte Macron joined her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Polignac castle in Condom, France, this weekend in honor of the European Heritage Days as well as the third annual “Loto du Patrimoine” lottery. The drawing raises funds to help restore historical sites at risk across the country.

For the occasion on Sept. 18, the French first lady matched a soft pink blouse to classic black skinny jeans in a fall-ready look; she accented the ensemble with her favorite pastel trench coat from Louis Vuitton. Worn earlier this year for Bastille Day festivities, the midi-length piece comes adorned with metallic silver buttons and sharply tailored lapels, with similar silhouettes retailing for $5,700 on the brand’s website.

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron at the Polignac castle in France, Sept. 18. CREDIT: AP

Brigitte Macron (C) and Emmanuel Macron (R) at the Polignac castle in France, Sept. 18. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s black booties. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Brigitte embraced the cooler weather and prep for stone-coated grounds in a set of sturdy booties. The black suede pair featured an almond toe front with a slouchy appeal and mega block heel, providing a more stable base than a stiletto on uneven walkways.

This summer, as she attended the Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14, the French figure showed another way to style her coat for warmer weather. The former schoolteacher layered the piece over a matching shift dress and accented the look with metal-capped pumps.

Brigitte Macron at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14. CREDIT: AP

As for the French first lady, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton when it comes to clothing, shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline silhouette remains one of her favorites but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump. The former educator fully embraces the style motifs of her native France, debuting layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s fashion aesthetic: elegant, clean and understated, with the perfect amount of je ne sais quoi.

Make sure your closet has all the fall-ready pieces it needs with these classic booties inspired by Brigitte Macron’s pick of the day.

To Buy: CC Corso Como Illeniya Booties, $159.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Taye Booties, $48.

To Buy: Steve Madden Rookie Booties, $102.

