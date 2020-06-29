France’s First Lady Dresses Up Skinny Jeans With a Tailored Coat & Her Favorite Louis Vuitton Heels

Brigitte Macron went for a casual, yet elegant, ensemble as she voted in municipal elections on Sunday in Le Touquet, France.

The French first lady looked effortlessly chic in a white blouse and dark-wash skinny jeans, which she layered under a tan trench coat. She accessorized with oversize sunglasses and appeared to be carrying a quilted Chanel handbag. Although she did not wear a face covering while outdoors, Macron sported a disposable white mask as she entered the polling booth.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron exit after voting in the French municipal election in Le Touquet, France. CREDIT: YOAN VALAT/Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, Macron selected her favorite Louis Vuitton Eyeline pumps in a brown leather fabrication. The Eyeline has a pointed toe, a leather sole and lining and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoe features a subtle metallic pop courtesy of an accent just above the heel.

Brigitte Macron wears tan trench with skinny jeans and Louis Vuitton heels while voting in Le Touquet, France, June 28. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Brigitte Macron’s Louis Vuitton heels. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

While the Louis Vuitton Eyeline is no longer available to shop at retail, the style can be purchased on the resale market. A bold red patent leather pair can be shopped on eBay.com now for $450.

Although she more often can be found in dresses and skirts, this isn’t the first time that Macron has dressed down in skinny jeans. For instance, the former schoolteacher opted for dark jeans teamed with a sky blue double-breasted coat and lug-sole combat boots as she voted in the French municipal elections in Paris on March 15.

Brigitte Macron leaves after voting in French municipal elections on March 15. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Macron has also been spotted in skinny jeans teamed with her beloved Eyeline heels before. At the Élysée Palace in Paris in December 2019, she paired dark-wash skinnies with a color-blocked sweater and an all-black pair of Eyeline pumps.

Brigitte Macron wears Louis Vuitton Eyeline pumps at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Dec. 18, 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Macron’s favorite label is Louis Vuitton, and she often can be spotted in her Eyeline pumps as well as in graphic-print block heels from the brand. The ex-teacher fully embraces the style ethos of her native France, choosing layered looks and sharply tailored pieces that adhere to the nation’s fashion aesthetic: elegant and understated, with the just the right amount of je ne sais quoi.

While Macron’s Eyeline pumps are no longer available to shop at retail, we’ve rounded up some styles below that offer a similar look — and at an accessible price point.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Women’s Brady Pumps, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Aldo Women’s Coroniti Dress Heel Pump, $82.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump, $100.

For a look at Brigitte Macron’s love affair with pumps and boots through the years, click through the gallery.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.