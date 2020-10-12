Brigitte Macron Returns to the Classroom in Skinny Jeans & Gold-Strap Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron returned to the classroom today to talk to students in Paris in support of the European Leukodystrophy Association (ELA), raising awareness about mental illness and disease as the organization works to develop resources and research.

For the occasion, the former school teacher herself opted for a mix between relaxed style and business casual apparel in a houndstooth blazer and vest combo layered over a classic white T-shirt. Macron then balanced out the layered tops with her go-to black skinny jeans.

Brigitte Macron gives a dictation to school children in support for the European Leukodystrophy Association (ELA), at a school in Paris on Oct. 12. CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

As for footwear, the French figure introduced a new style of booties into her fall rotation; the block-heeled pair came with all-black patent leather uppers contrasted by metallic gold straps and a pointed-toe silhouette.

Booties are one of Brigitte Macron’s most beloved styles of footwear, particularly designs with thicker block heels that offer more of a stable step than a stiletto or kitten heel.

Brigitte Macron gives a dictation to school children in support for the European Leukodystrophy Association (ELA), at a school in Paris on Oct. 12. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s booties. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton when it comes to clothing, shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The former educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated, with just the right amount of je ne sais quoi.

Give your fall style a pop of glam and glitz with these metallic-accented booties inspired by Brigitte Macron herself.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Amulet Boots, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Leona Boots, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Kurt Geiger London Stefan Chain Booties, $250.

Check out the gallery now to find more of Brigitte Macron’s top footwear moments over the years.