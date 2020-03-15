French First Lady Brigitte Macron Votes in Skinny Jeans & This Trending Boot Style

Brigitte Macron made a case for effortlessly chic casual dressing today as she voted in the French municipal elections in Paris.

France’s first lady, 66, looked stylish in a sky blue coat worn over a black turtleneck and skinny jeans.

For footwear, Macron selected black boots with an almond toe, a lug sole and a leather-like upper. The shoes had a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll twist courtesy of stud detailing at the ankle.

The shoe choice was a fitting one, as heavy lugs are trending for fall. The clompy, slightly apocalyptic look has become popular thanks in large part to Prada, as its fall ’19 combat boots with attached ankle pouches were a street style favorite among fashionistas and A-listers alike.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Macron can often be found in high heels, with the Louis Vuitton Eyeline — a classic, pointed-toe pump with a stiletto heel — as a particular favorite. The former teacher has also been spotted in more trend-forward styles, such as all-over monogrammed Louis Vuitton pumps with block heels and PVC-accented pumps in lipstick red.

While most of Macron’s apparel and footwear comes with designer price tags, it’s possible to get a similar look without breaking the bank. Below, we’ve rounded up some accessibly priced options that have the same vibe as the French first lady’s.

To Buy: Allegra K Chunky Combat Boot, $40.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Laboni Combat Boot, $80 (was $120).

To Buy: Forever 21 Studded Combat Boot, $28 (was $40).

