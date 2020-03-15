Sign up for our newsletter today!

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Votes in Skinny Jeans & This Trending Boot Style

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Brigitte Macron
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
First Lady of France: Brigitte Macron Inauguration Day Style
View Gallery 24 Images

Brigitte Macron made a case for effortlessly chic casual dressing today as she voted in the French municipal elections in Paris.

France’s first lady, 66, looked stylish in a sky blue coat worn over a black turtleneck and skinny jeans.

brigitte macron, skinny jeans, blue coat, black boots, celebrity style, French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) leave the polling station after casting his ballot in the first round French municipal elections in Le Touquet, France, 15 march 2020. France is holding nationwide elections to choose all of its mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on public gatherings because of the new Covid-19 coronavirus. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease.Municipal elections in France amid Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, Le Touquet - 15 Mar 2020
Brigitte Macron leaves after voting in French municipal elections on March 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Brigitte Macron, black boots, celebrity style, shoe detail, paris, france, march 2020
A close-up look at Brigitte Macron’s footwear.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Macron selected black boots with an almond toe, a lug sole and a leather-like upper. The shoes had a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll twist courtesy of stud detailing at the ankle.

The shoe choice was a fitting one, as heavy lugs are trending for fall. The clompy, slightly apocalyptic look has become popular thanks in large part to Prada, as its fall ’19 combat boots with attached ankle pouches were a street style favorite among fashionistas and A-listers alike.

Related

France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, Does Logomania to Meet the Queen of Spain

How to Get Brigitte Macron's Effortlessly Chic French Style

France's First Lady Looks Effortlessly Chic in Her Little Black Dress & Pointy Pumps

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Macron can often be found in high heels, with the Louis Vuitton Eyeline — a classic, pointed-toe pump with a stiletto heel — as a particular favorite. The former teacher has also been spotted in more trend-forward styles, such as all-over monogrammed Louis Vuitton pumps with block heels and PVC-accented pumps in lipstick red.

brigitte macron, skinny jeans, blue coat, black boots, celebrity style, French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) leave the polling station after casting his ballot in the first round French municipal elections in Le Touquet, France, 15 march 2020. France is holding nationwide elections to choose all of its mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on public gatherings because of the new Covid-19 coronavirus. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease.Municipal elections in France amid Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, Le Touquet - 15 Mar 2020
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron leave after voting in French municipal elections, March 15.
CREDIT: THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH/EPA-EFE/Sh

While most of Macron’s apparel and footwear comes with designer price tags, it’s possible to get a similar look without breaking the bank. Below, we’ve rounded up some accessibly priced options that have the same vibe as the French first lady’s.

allegra-k

To Buy: Allegra K Chunky Combat Boot, $40.

Marc Fisher

To Buy: Marc Fisher Laboni Combat Boot, $80 (was $120).

Forever 21

To Buy: Forever 21 Studded Combat Boot, $28 (was $40).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

How to Get Brigitte Macron’s Effortlessly Chic French Style

France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, Does Logomania to Meet the Queen of Spain

First Lady of France Shows How to Style a Dress Without Tights in Winter

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad