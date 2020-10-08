French First Lady Pops in a Cherry Red Dress & Sleek Heels For a Parisian Twist on Fall Styling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The First Lady of France Brigitte Macron welcomed her foreign counterpart today, First Lady of Mexico Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, at the Élysée Palace in Paris. Together, the two political figures discussed policy and the pandemic in the French capital.

As for Macron herself, the French first lady dressed for the occasion in a cherry red dress tucked under a midi-length black coat while Muller opted for a chic blue blouse with white trousers and a dark overcoat.

First Lady of Mexico Beatriz Gutierrez Muller (L) and First Lady of France Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Oct. 8. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s Louis Vuitton heels. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the former schoolteacher opted for her most beloved pair of heels from Louis Vuitton, the Eyeline pump. The style boasts a rounded vamp with a sharp front, contrasted by a metallic detail around the meeting point of the 4-inch stiletto lift and the heel counter. The rarer style once retailed for over $800 at time of sale.

Though the French fashion house’s Eyeline may not be on retail shelves anymore, select bold colorways of the pumps can be found on resale sites like TheRealReal and The Luxury Closet for up to $580.

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Oct. 8. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton when it comes to clothing, shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline silhouette remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The former educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated, with just the right amount of je ne sais quoi.

Though the French first lady’s heels may be long sold out, you can still achieve her effortless style with these similar pairs.

Flip through the gallery to discover more of Brigitte Macron’s best footwear moments over the years.