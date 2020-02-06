First Lady of France Shows How to Style a Dress Without Tights in Winter

Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, looked stylish in a bluish purple ensemble at the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday to meet the Argentinian first lady Fabiola Yanez.

Macron, who often wears styles from Louis Vuitton, made a case for bare legs in winter in a knee-length dress worn under a collared coat with black-and-white buttons and a midi hemline. The look adhered to the first lady’s typical styling ethos: Classic, sophisticated and understated.

Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

On her feet, Macron wore a pair of black pumps with a high-cut topline, a slim stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede. It looked as if the former schoolteacher went bare-legged underneath, a risky choice in the cooler weather.

When it comes to fashion, each season brings its own challenges — and for winter, the question is: How can an outfit be stylish while also providing the necessary warmth? Maybe, the answer is all in the outerwear, and Macron just needed a coat, not a pair of tights, to withstand the chill.

Macron seemed to have the right idea with her classic black pumps, as Yanez was clad in a similar style. Hers appeared to be made from patent leather.

Fabiola Yanez (L) and Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

