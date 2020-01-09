France’s First Lady Gives Her Pantsuit an Edgy Twist With Studded Black Boots

A little bit business, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.

France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, gave her pantsuit a little bit of edge courtesy of her footwear yesterday at the launch of “Pieces Jaunes” in Orleans, France.

Macron wore a striped black pantsuit with silver button detailing and a high-necked white blouse.

Brigitte Macron in Orleans, France on Jan. 8. CREDIT: MEGA On her feet, the former schoolteacher sported black boots with stud accents, a block heel and a ridged outsole. The almond-toe boots appeared to be have been fabricated from smooth leather.

A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s black boots. CREDIT: MEGA The boots looked like something a rockstar would wear — perfect for pairing with leather trousers or distressed denim. But Macron proved that edgier footwear can also be a fitting counterpart for a suit.

Brigitte Macron in Orleans, France on Jan. 8. CREDIT: MEGA The French first lady can often be spotted in Louis Vuitton clothing, shoes and accessories. With respect to footwear specifically, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto or block heel, choosing styles that add a boost of around 4 inches. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline is one of her staples, and she is also a fan of the graphic-print Matchmake pump.

While Macron’s style tends to have a more classic vibe, yesterday’s shoes weren’t the only edgier choice she’s made. The ex-teacher has previously chosen pumps with trend-forward accents in the form of snake-print or PVC accents.

Click through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s style.

France’s First Lady Wears a Chic Black-and-White Dress With Pointed Pumps in Ivory Coast

French First Lady’s Chevron-Print Coat & Blue Suede Pumps Are Fall-Ready on Shanghai Trip

French First Lady’s Suede Booties Are the Sensible Choice for Autumn Streets