Sign up for our newsletter today!

France’s First Lady Gives Her Pantsuit an Edgy Twist With Studded Black Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Brigitte Macron
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
View Gallery 19 Images

A little bit business, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.

France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, gave her pantsuit a little bit of edge courtesy of her footwear yesterday at the launch of “Pieces Jaunes” in Orleans, France.

Macron wore a striped black pantsuit with silver button detailing and a high-necked white blouse.

brigitte macron, black boots, pantsuit, white blouse, French president's wife Brigitte Macron and Didier Deschamps (France former head coach of the French national football team) during the launch of the 31st edition of the "Pieces Jaunes". 08 Jan 2020 Pictured: Brigitte Macron & Didier Deschamps. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA581305_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brigitte Macron in Orleans, France on Jan. 8.
CREDIT: MEGA
On her feet, the former schoolteacher sported black boots with stud accents, a block heel and a ridged outsole. The almond-toe boots appeared to be have been fabricated from smooth leather.

brigitte macron, black boots, pantsuit, white blouse, French president's wife Brigitte Macron and Didier Deschamps (France former head coach of the French national football team) during the launch of the 31st edition of the "Pieces Jaunes". 08 Jan 2020 Pictured: Brigitte Macron & Didier Deschamps. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA581305_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s black boots.
CREDIT: MEGA
The boots looked like something a rockstar would wear — perfect for pairing with leather trousers or distressed denim. But Macron proved that edgier footwear can also be a fitting counterpart for a suit.

brigitte macron, black boots, pantsuit, white blouse, French president's wife Brigitte Macron and Didier Deschamps (France former head coach of the French national football team) during the launch of the 31st edition of the "Pieces Jaunes". 08 Jan 2020 Pictured: Brigitte Macron & Didier Deschamps. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA581305_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]French president's wife Brigitte Macron and Didier Deschamps (France former head coach of the French national football team) during the launch of the 31st edition of the "Pieces Jaunes". 08 Jan 2020 Pictured: Brigitte Macron & Didier Deschamps. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA581305_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brigitte Macron in Orleans, France on Jan. 8.
CREDIT: MEGA
The French first lady can often be spotted in Louis Vuitton clothing, shoes and accessories. With respect to footwear specifically, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto or block heel, choosing styles that add a boost of around 4 inches. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline is one of her staples, and she is also a fan of the graphic-print Matchmake pump.

While Macron’s style tends to have a more classic vibe, yesterday’s shoes weren’t the only edgier choice she’s made. The ex-teacher has previously chosen pumps with trend-forward accents in the form of snake-print or PVC accents.

Click through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s style.

France’s First Lady Wears a Chic Black-and-White Dress With Pointed Pumps in Ivory Coast

French First Lady’s Chevron-Print Coat & Blue Suede Pumps Are Fall-Ready on Shanghai Trip

French First Lady’s Suede Booties Are the Sensible Choice for Autumn Streets

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad