France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Does Logomania to Meet the Queen of Spain

By Claudia Miller
Brigitte Macron (L) and Queen Letizia.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The president and first lady of France welcomed the Spanish royal family today to Paris.

President Emanual Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, ushered in King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the Élysée Palace in the French capital this morning. For the occasion, Brigitte chose a chic ensemble consisting of a white bib-collared blouse and black slim trousers under a black tailored coat.

Brigitte Macron welcomes the Spanish royals to Paris, March 11.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s designer boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

She represented her nation in a pair of boots from French fashion house Louis Vuitton. The pair features a smooth sock-style upper with a 3.7-inch block heel covered in the brand’s logo via a brown leather panel. The Matchmake ankle boot retails for $1,240 on the brand’s website.

Buy: Louis Vuitton Matchmake Booties $1,240
Buy it

The queen of Spain also chose black footwear and an overall somber look as today marks the 16th European Day of Victims of Terrorism, a remembrance first established after the bombings in Madrid in 2004. Queen Letizia opted for a monochrome suit, accessorizing with a pearl necklace and a pair of suede Louis-heeled pointy-toe pumps.

(L-R) Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain in Paris.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Queen Letizia of Spain at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer look at Queen Letizia’s heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Brigitte Macron’s booties may have a hefty price tag, we found a few logomania alternatives that deliver style without a steep bill.

To Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Logo Ankle Boots, $213 was $301

To Buy: Emporio Armani Logo-Trim Boots, $291 was $485

To Buy: Love Moschino Ankle Boots, $266 was $290

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

