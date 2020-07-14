Re-route my subscription: Click here

Brigitte Macron Pairs Her Pastel Pink Dress With Silver-Toed Pumps for Bastille Day Festivities

By Ella Chochrek
Brigitte Macron
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
France’s New First Lady: Brigitte Trogneux Style
Brigitte Macron once again highlighted her understated, elegant style as she attended the annual Bastille Day military ceremony today at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

The French first lady looked stylish in a pale pink double-breasted coat, worn over a form-fitting dress in the same pastel shade. Both pieces were from Louis Vuitton, Macron’s go-to label. 

brigitte macron, france, first lady, pink dress, louis vuitton dress, louis vuitton coat, legs, cap-toe pumps, alaia clutch, MAXPPP OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10710915w)French President's wife Brigitte Macron is welcomed by French Defence Minister Florence Parly (R) and French Junior Minister of Remembrance and Veterans Affairs Genevieve Darrieussecq (2nd R) upon her arrival prior to the annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, 14 July 2020. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. This year Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg, which took in French COVID-19 patients, are special guests of honor.Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France - 14 Jul 2020MAXPPP OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10710915de)French President's wife Brigitte Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, 14 July 2020. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. This year Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg, which took in French COVID-19 patients, are special guests of honor.Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France - 14 Jul 2020
Brigitte Macron wearing a pale pink look with cap-toe pumps for Bastille Day 2020.
CREDIT: LUDOVIC MARIN/Rex Shutterstock

On her feet, the former schoolteacher wore spiky stilettos, selecting a blush-colored pair with a silver cap toe. The sky-high heels appeared to add about 5 inches of height to Macron’s 5-foot-6 frame. Complementing the metallic cap toe of her heels, as well as the button detailing on her jacket, was Macron’s laser-cut silver clutch. The clutch appeared to be a sold-out style from Azzedine Alaïa.

brigitte macron, shoe detail, feet, france, first lady, pink dress, louis vuitton dress, louis vuitton coat, legs, cap-toe pumps, alaia clutch, MAXPPP OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10710915w)French President's wife Brigitte Macron is welcomed by French Defence Minister Florence Parly (R) and French Junior Minister of Remembrance and Veterans Affairs Genevieve Darrieussecq (2nd R) upon her arrival prior to the annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, 14 July 2020. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. This year Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg, which took in French COVID-19 patients, are special guests of honor.Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France - 14 Jul 2020
A close-up look at Brigitte Macron’s cap-toe heels.
CREDIT: LUDOVIC MARIN/Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron looked sharp in a tailored navy suit, worn with almond-toe lace-ups.

On July 13, in preparation of Bastille Day today, President Macron spoke to the French Military Forces at the Hotel de Brienne in Paris. To listen to her husband speak, Brigitte opted for a tailored royal blue sheath dress with embellished chain and zipper accents at the shoulders. The ex-teacher accessorized with a silver bracelet and a matching watch, completing her look with a clutch as well as block-heeled black pumps with a pointed toe and shiny upper.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, brigitte macron, legs, block heel pumps, blue dress, celebrity style, (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) arrive prior to a speech to France's armed forces at the Hotel de BrienneFrench President Macron addresses the French Army on the eve of Bastille day, Paris, France - 13 Jul 2020
Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive prior to the French president giving a speech to military members, July 13.
CREDIT: STEPHANE LEMOUTON-POOL/Rex Shutterstock
When it comes to her typical fashion aesthetic, she tends to embrace a classic style ethos, opting for elegant, tailored pieces that have a very French feel (effortlessly chic with a little je ne sais quoi).  Macron’s wardrobe staples include coat and dress combos similar to today’s, along with skinny jeans and cigarette pants. A major fan of Louis Vuitton, Macron often can be found in graphic block heels from the label, as well as its classic pointed-toe Eyeline pumps.  She has also occasionally opted for bolder footwear styles, such as PVC-trimmed pumps and all-black cage heels.

Click through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s style through the years.

