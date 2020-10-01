First Lady of France Gives a Lesson in Fall Layering With a Chic Checkered Coat & the Perfect Block Heel

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron continued their visit to the Baltic region with a stop in Riga, Latvia on Wednesday. The French first couple visited with Latvia’s President Egils Levits and his wife Andra Levite throughout the day, joining in on ceremonies and visiting local spots like the library and Liberty Monument.

For the occasion, Brigitte Macron opted for a chicly layered fall ensemble, matching a black blazer and pant set to a white collared shirt and a plaid gray trench coat.

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron after a ceremony in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 30. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the French first lady brought back one of her most beloved shoe styles, the Louis Vuitton Matchmake pump. The black pair comes set atop a pointed-toe front with a rounded vamp and a sturdy block heel measuring almost 4-inches in height; the heel also falls into last year’s trend of logomania with its LV-coated back panel in the brand’s signature brown leather material. The finishing touch comes with the unique shape of the heel itself, cut into a flower-inspired design for a standout look and sturdier base than a stiletto.

The Louis Vuitton Matchmake pump retails for $1,010 on the brand’s website.

(L-R) Latvia’s President Egils Levits his wife Andra Levite, Brigitte Macron and French President Emmanuel Macron at a library in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 30. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s Louis Vuitton heels. CREDIT: AP

Louis Vuitton Matchmake pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton when it comes to clothing, shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline silhouette remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The former educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated, with just the right amount of je ne sais quoi.

