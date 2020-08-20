First Lady of France Elevates a Shift Dress With Her Favorite Louis Vuitton Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Brigitte Macron joined her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel today following the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Bormes-les-Mimosas in the south of France.

Visiting the Fort de Bregancon for a meeting on resuscitating Europe’s economy and security precautions surrounding the pandemic, the first lady of France decided a neutral look for the occasion. Her knee-sweeping beige dress included a shift silhouette and a button-front belt detailing.

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron at Fort de Bregancon in southern France, Aug. 20. CREDIT: Christophe Simon/AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s nude pumps. CREDIT: Christophe Simon/AP

As for footwear, Brigitte continued the nude tones of her look into her patent pumps. The pointed-toe pair comes from Louis Vuitton and is one of the French first lady’s favorite silhouette: the Eyeline. The style boasts a rounded vamp with a sharp front, contrasted by a metallic detail around the meeting point of the 4-inch stiletto lift and the heel counter. The style once retailed for over $800 at time of sale.

Though the Louis Vuitton Eyeline may not be on retail shelves anymore, bold colorways of the pumps can be found on resale sites like TheRealReal and The Luxury Closet for up to $580.

(L-R) Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Fort de Bregancon in southern France, Aug. 20. CREDIT: Christophe Simon/AP

A close-up of Brigitte Macron’s nude and silver heels. CREDIT: Christophe Simon/AP

Earlier this week, the former educator joined her husband once more for formal duties as they honored the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Bormes-les-Mimosas on Aug. 17.

For the memorable occasion, Brigitte showed her summery twist on business-casual style in a light blue and red-striped blazer matched to off-white skinny jeans. The outfit was then boosted by her choice of Castañer lace-up wedges. The jute-soled shoes debuted in the 1970s and are handmade in Spain; the design highlights a smooth suede toe set atop a wedge heel towering over 3 inches. The sandals retail for just $135 on the Net-a-Porter website, turning them into one of the French figure’s more affordable footwear picks.

Brigitte Macron joins her husband Emmanuel Macron (R) at the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Bormes-les-Mimosas in France, Aug. 17. CREDIT: Patrick Aventurier/AP

As for the French first lady, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton when it comes to clothing, shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline of course remains one of her favorites but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump. The ex-teacher fully embraces the style ethos of her native France, opting for layered looks and cleanly tailored pieces that fall in line with the nation’s fashion aesthetic: elegant and understated, with just the right amount of je ne sais quoi.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Brigitte Macron’s most stylish footwear moments over the years.