First Lady of France’s Layered Look Is a Lesson on How to Wear Dresses in Winter

Monochrome styling continues in 2020.

Brigitte Macron joined her husband Emmanuel Macron, president of France, along with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay for talks about current European affairs at the Elysee Palace in Paris today.

For the occasion, Brigitte chose to layer pieces of the same color, a styling hack that took over celebrity closets in fall 2019; France’s first lady’s take on the trend included a navy blue midi-length coat over a matching navy high-neck knee-skimming dress.

(L-R): Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Gauthier Destenay and Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She continued her monochrome ensemble with a pair of dark blue suede pumps with a pointed toe and a tall heel.

The chief of the European Council, Charles Michel, joined the French president and Luxembourg’s prime minister along with his partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien. The group of European officials met to discuss the European Union’s priorities and current affairs as the new year kicks off.

(L-R): European Council President Charles Michel, Emmanuel Macron, Amelie Derbaudrenghien and Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(L-R): French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes with his wife Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay at the Elysee Palace, Jan. 10, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brigitte stepped out Wednesday for the launch of the 2020 Pièces Jaunes operation, at the Regional Hospital Center of Orleans, France. She chose a striped black pantsuit with silver button detailing and a high-neck white blouse along with studded almond-toe black boots for the event.

Brigitte Macron in Orleans, France on Jan. 8. CREDIT: MEGA A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s black boots. CREDIT: MEGA The French first lady oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton when it comes to clothing, shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. Louis Vuitton’s Eyeline is one of her favorites and she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump.

