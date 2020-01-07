Brie Larson Glistens in a Gold Dress & Slouchy Black Boots at ‘Just Mercy’ Screening

Brie Larson wore head-to-heel Celine to a “Just Mercy” screening in Los Angeles last night.

The 30-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a Celine spring ’20 look straight off the runway, a long-sleeved golden dress and slouchy black boots.

Brie Larson wears a Celine look on the red carpet at a “Just Mercy” screening, Jan. 6. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Celine spring ’20 runway look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The tall boots had a shiny leather upper, an almond toe and a mid heel. The “Captain Marvel” lead added some extra sparkle to her ensemble with Anita Ko jewelry. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo.

While Larson’s shoes came from Celine’s spring ’20 range, the brand’s boots were trending for fall. Creative director Hedi Slimane put together a well-received fall ’19 collection, with over-the-knee boots emerging front and center.

A closer look at Brie Larson’s Celine boots. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Over the past couple of years, Celine has emerged as one of Larson’s go-to brands. The Academy Award winner chose the label’s boots at another “Just Mercy” event last month in New York. She teamed black boots from the label with a pink floral Alexander McQueen dress.

Brie Larson in an Alexander McQueen dress and Celine boots at the “Just Mercy” celebration in New York, Dec. 15. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Based on a true story, “Just Mercy” stars Michael B. Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, an attorney working to free the wrongly convicted Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx). Larson appears as Eva Ansley, an advocate helping to overturn McMillian’s conviction. The film is out in U.S. theaters now.

