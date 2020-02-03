Blue Ivy Takes the Super Bowl Field in $500 Studded Balmain Boots

Blue Ivy Carter may only be 8 years old, but she’s clearly already taking style cues for her megastar parents Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The 50-year-old rapper-entrepreneur was spotted hitting the field at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with his eldest daughter before the San Francisco 49s face off against the Kansas City Chiefs today. Blue Ivy dressed in a black leather jacket, which she wore over a frilly red tulle top, with an asymmetrical black leather skirt and a pair of black leather studded Balmain combat boots.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter on the field before the Super Bowl CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jay Z wore an athleisure look, including a Gucci jacket with a white tee, navy track pants and crisp white sneakers. The NFL partner topped things off with a navy hat and round sunglasses.

Blue Ivy Carter wearing black leather studded Balmain combat boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blue Ivy’s boots featuring silvertone details and a double-buckle design retail for over $500 on Harrods.com.

Jay Z, clad in a Gucci jacket, takes a photo of Blue Ivy. CREDIT: Shutterstock

