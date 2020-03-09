Sign up for our newsletter today!

Blue Ivy Breaks Out Designer Boots for a Courtside Appearance With Dad Jay-Z

By Claudia Miller
Blue Ivy Carter may only be 8, but she is already following in her parents’ stylish footsteps.

The trendy tween joined her dad, Jay-Z, at yesterday’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers. As the duo sat courtside, Blue Ivy chose a graphic gray T-shirt worn with black leggings, while Jay-Z went with a Rhude hat, a light gray sweatshirt and black pants.

blue ivy, fendi, courtside, jay z
Blue Ivy and Jay-Z sit courtside at the Lakers game, March 8.
CREDIT: Splash News
blue ivy, fendi, courtside, jay z
Blue Ivy and Jay-Z courtside at the Lakers game, March 8.
CREDIT: Splash News
blue ivy, fendi, courtside, jay z
A closer look at Blue Ivy’s Fendi boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

While Jay-Z appealed to sneakerheads in Puma’s RS-X³ Puzzle kicks, his fashion-savvy daughter chose a set of lug-sole combat boots with a sock-style upper. The Fendi Kids FF logo boots, which feature a lace-up design and a rounded toe, retail for $891 at Farfetch.com.

fendi, boots, kids

Buy: Fendi Kids FF Logo Boots $891
Buy it

The father-daughter duo also got the chance to speak with Lakers star LeBron James after the game. In a video shared by ESPN, Blue Ivy can be seen fangirling over the famous athlete as she sports a jean jacket emblazoned with the words, “Blue Is My Name.”

Blue Ivy appears to have a penchant for designer combat boots. Jay-Z and Beyonce’s oldest daughter wore a studded leather pair by Balmain when attending the Super Bowl in February.

jay-z and blue ivy carter, 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter on the field before the Super Bowl, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
blue ivy carter wearing balmain boots
Blue Ivy Carter wearing Balmain studded combat boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Blue Ivy may go for a higher price tag when it comes to her boots, we found some more budget-friendly styles that capture the look for less.

dr martens, kids boots, black

To Buy: Dr. Martens Combs Junior Boots, $45-$50

steve madden, combat boots, kids

To Buy: Steve Madden JSashaa Boots, $50

polo ralph lauren, kids boots, boots

To Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Ranger High II Boots, $43-$180

Flip through the gallery to see more of Blue Ivy’s most stylish moments.

