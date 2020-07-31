Blue Ivy Wows in an Princess Ball Gown & Tiara In Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’

Beyoncé’s new visual album “Black Is King” released at midnight on July 31 on Disney+ and fans are already going crazy for her oldest daughter Blue Ivy’s cameos.

The 8-year-old appeared front and center throughout multiple moments of her mom’s artful masterpiece, including one scene where the young star stole the show in a princess-style ballgown. As seen reposted on Twitter, the off-the-shoulder, floor-sweeping number came coated in a lilac satin fabric and billowed out in a voluminous skirt; Blue Ivy then accessorized the design with a white pearl necklace and a matching pearl-encrusted metal crown.

One user tweeted saying, “Blue Ivy is all grown up now,” while another offered the notion that the older child is “winning the best support actress oscar.”

Related Kristin Cavallari Pops in a Bustier Top, Skinny Jeans & Bold Neon Heels Rihanna Stuns in a High-Slit Leather Dress & Fishnet Sandals for the Launch of Fenty Skin Sofia Richie Offsets Her Classic Tennis Skirt & Sweatshirt With Cherry Red Adidas

Blue Ivy is all grown up now 🥺 #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/ArpfVAHHe0 — Yoncé Vocals⁷ (@YonceVocals) July 31, 2020

blue ivy winning the best supporting actress oscar me thinks #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/9VPWQubz2w — aiden (@aidensghostin) July 31, 2020

In addition to her formal gown, Blue Ivy also appeared in a striped set and oversized wide-brim hat that looked straight out of her mother’s closet, all matched to dramatic cat-ear shades. Twitter user AJ commented on the look, saying “miss blue ivy ate béyonce up in a matter of SECONDS.”

Watch on FN

miss blue ivy ate béyonce up in a matter of SECONDS #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/M4Miu1Zlm6 — aj 🦋 (@ajirixo) July 31, 2020

As the daughter of both Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z, Blue Ivy was born with an effortless style running through her blood; at such a young age, the child has already become a sort of style icon for younger fashion. Her go-to silhouette for footwear as of yet is a combat boot, a bold choice that oftentimes comes with a designer label.

In March, the trendy tween joined her dad a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers. As the duo sat courtside, Blue Ivy chose a graphic gray T-shirt worn with black leggings for the event matched to lug-sole combat boots with a sock-style upper. The Fendi Kids FF logo boots, which feature a lace-up design and a rounded toe, retail for $590 on Farfetch.com.

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z sit courtside at the Lakers game, March 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Blue Ivy’s Fendi boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s oldest daughter also wore a studded leather pair of combat boots by Balmain when she attended the Super Bowl in February; she teamed them with a leather jacket and asymmetric leather skirt for the big game.

Flip through the gallery to see even more of Blue Ivy’s stylish footwear moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.