Blake Lively Wears 6.3-Inch Louboutins With Sparkly Toes for ‘GMA’ Appearance

Blake Lively had fierce feet yesterday for an appearance on “Good Morning America” in New York.

Lively was spotted exiting the show in a look that was all about her sky-high heels, which came from Christian Louboutin, one of her longtime favorite labels. The actress wore a floral-print silk dress from Ulyana Sergeenko under a cobalt blue Max Mara teddy coat ($3,690 on Fwrd.com).

Blake Lively in an Ulyana Sergeenko dress, Max Mara coat and Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

But the ensemble all came down to the shoes: a pair of statement Louboutins with a 6.3-inch heel and a hidden platform for a bit of stability. The artful shoes featured multiple textures, with red velvet at the heels, ostrich leather at the topline and a sparkling crystal cap toe.

A close-up look at Blake Lively’s Louboutin platform shoes. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The look was just one of three the “Gossip Girl” alum wore yesterday, and the other two featured heeled boots rather than pumps.

As she arrived to “GMA” earlier that morning, Lively wore a Fendi ensemble. She layered a maple-colored nylon trench coat, $2,890 on Saksfifthavenue.com, over a collared white short, a sparkling V-neck sweater and quilted shorts from the spring ’20 collection. Valentino Rockstud boots with a leather upper and block heel finished the outfit.

Blake Lively wears a Fendi outfit with Valentino boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Blake Lively’s Valentino boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To cap off her fashionable day, Lively changed into a black-and-white ensemble. The A-lister wore head-to-heel Alaia, teaming a classic poplin blouse ($1,120 at Bergdorfgoodman.com) tucked into a black velvet midi skirt ($2,780 at Bergdorfgoodman.com). For footwear, she chose a pair of studded Alaia lace-up booties with a leather and suede upper and a platform.

Blake Lively wears head-to-toe Alaia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A look at Blake Lively’s Alaia boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

