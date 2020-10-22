Blake Lively Layers the Chicest Fall Look With Towering ‘Sandals’ to Vote With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively made a rare return to Instagram today to share a special moment with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Together, the two spent their Thursday afternoon voting in the 2020 United States presidential election in the most on-brand way: in stylish ensembles and good humor.

The “Gossip Girl” alumna captioned her post: “t was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly.”

For the occasion, Lively sported a chic fall look that layered a relaxed top under a checkered coat and pink wide-leg jeans. Reynolds also kept up his stylish reputation in a button-down shirt matched to dark green chinos.

When it came down to shoes, the “Deadpool” star continued his dad-chic look in a set of sneakers from Adidas; the brand’s I-5923 features smooth blue suede uppers contrasted by hits of neon orange across signature Three Stripes. Though they originally released in 2018, you can still find pairs of the sneakers on the resale market for as low as $39 at GOAT.

Watch on FN

As for Lively, the “A Simple Favor” star of course had to go with her most beloved label, Christian Louboutin. But, her sandals of the day appeared to be almost drawn on in a non-existent silhouette; the sketched pair featured a chic double-strap wrap across the ankle with a securing fit on the toe, all atop a towering block heel. Similar styles from the brand in real life retail for upwards of $845 at Net-a-Porter.

Fans of Blake Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The actress continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the Met Gala.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Blake Lively’s best Christian Louboutin footwear moments over the years.